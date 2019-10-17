Menu

Crime

1 man in custody after Alberta RCMP vehicle intentionally rammed

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 8:54 pm
Calgary police have one man in custody after an RCMP cruiser was rammed.
Calgary police have one man in custody after an RCMP cruiser was rammed. Michael King / Global News

One man is in custody after an RCMP vehicle was rammed in Airdrie on Thursday.

According to police, the marked cruiser was intentionally rammed by a burgundy Ford F-250 pickup truck at a No Frills parking lot at around 5 p.m.

Calgary police said it took over the investigation once the vehicle was inside Calgary city limits, with HAWCS helicopter helping with the chase.

According to police, the truck was heading south on Deerfoot Trail. When Calgary police started closing in, the suspect ditched the truck in Bridgeland and took off on a bike that was in the back of the pickup, police said.

Police said the man was taken down by TAC team. There were no injuries to any officers.

With files from Global’s Michael King.

