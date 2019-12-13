Menu

Entertainment

Pringles set to launch ‘Rick and Morty’ potato chip flavour

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 10:24 am
T.V. trailer: Rick and Morty
WATCH: Season 4 of 'Rick & Morty' premiered on Nov. 10.

American potato chip brand Pringles announced an upcoming Rick & Morty-themed flavour in partnership with Adult Swim and the Super Bowl on Wednesday.

The flavour, called “Pickle Rick,” is inspired by a 2017 episode from Season 3 of the animated show, according to Pringles.

In the episode, Rick — Morty’s alcoholic, scientist grandfather — intentionally turns himself into a pickle in order to avoid going to a family therapy session. He winds up going on a bizarrely violent adventure after a cat launches him into the street and he’s dragged down to the sewers.

What the potato chip will taste like is unclear, however the product will be sold in a green can.

Jill King, senior vice-president of marketing and partnerships for Adult Swim, confirmed to NME that the release of the salty treat will coincide with a brand-new, 30-second Rick & Morty TV spot, which will premiere during the second quarter of Superbowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020.

After the news was announced, avid potato chip connoisseurs and Rick & Morty fans alike took to social media to share their excitement.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Many even suggested Pringles should change the flavour’s name to “Pringle Rick.”

“Rattlestar Ricklactica,” the Season 4 finale of Rick & Morty, airs on Sunday, Dec. 15 on Adult Swim.

You can watch the Season 4 trailer in the video above.

Global News and Adult Swim are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
