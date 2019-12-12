Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Ottawa partners with Google’s Waze app to keep residents up to date on traffic

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 4:58 pm
Ottawa announced Thursday it has partnered with the traffic app Waze to help keep residents up to date on the city's traffic.
Ottawa announced Thursday it has partnered with the traffic app Waze to help keep residents up to date on the city's traffic. Markus Scholz/dpa via AP

The City of Ottawa announced Thursday that it has partnered with the Google traffic app Waze to help drivers keep better track of traffic during their commutes.

According to the city, the partnership is part of a new data-sharing initiative with the Waze connected citizens program. The cities of Toronto, Montreal, New York and San Francisco are also a part of the program, the city says.

READ MORE: Tragedy strikes twice for Gananoque-area family following fatal Hwy 401 crash

“This innovative partnership demonstrates how we can partner and share data to create a win-win situation where residents, our transportation system and the community all benefit,” Mayor Jim Watson said in a release.

The city hopes that the combination of the city’s own traffic information and Waze’s user submissions will provide more up-to-date information, such as road and lane closures, collisions, construction and detours.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New road safety plan to reduce traffic deaths falls short, Ottawa road users argue

This partnership is another initiative under Ottawa’s Smart City plan, which uses innovation, technology and leading practices to enhance the resident experience in acquiring information and services.

Those wishing to access the traffic information need simply download the Waze app onto their smartphone.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GoogleCity of OttawaOttawa trafficOttawa politicsOttawa roadsWazeGoogle AppsOttawa open dataOttawa traffic congestion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.