Ottawa partners with Google’s Waze app to keep residents up to date on traffic

The City of Ottawa announced Thursday that it has partnered with the Google traffic app Waze to help drivers keep better track of traffic during their commutes.

According to the city, the partnership is part of a new data-sharing initiative with the Waze connected citizens program. The cities of Toronto, Montreal, New York and San Francisco are also a part of the program, the city says.

“This innovative partnership demonstrates how we can partner and share data to create a win-win situation where residents, our transportation system and the community all benefit,” Mayor Jim Watson said in a release.

The city hopes that the combination of the city’s own traffic information and Waze’s user submissions will provide more up-to-date information, such as road and lane closures, collisions, construction and detours.

This partnership is another initiative under Ottawa’s Smart City plan, which uses innovation, technology and leading practices to enhance the resident experience in acquiring information and services.

Those wishing to access the traffic information need simply download the Waze app onto their smartphone.