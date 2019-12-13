Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Delivery day for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous on Saturday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 13, 2019 6:00 pm
Volunteers deliver toys for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Volunteers deliver toys for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Courtesy: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

After four weeks of sorting, wrapping and bagging gifts for families, delivery day for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is almost here!

On Saturday, the doors to Santas Depot will open at 9 a.m. and through the day, thousands of volunteers will deliver bags of toys to children all over Edmonton.

“Delivery day is always an exciting time at Santas Depot,” executive director Lana Nordlund said. “Seeing thousands of volunteers line up in the cold to help their fellow Edmontonians is what Santas is all about.”

READ MORE: Can Man Dan camping in the cold to collect toys for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

For the first time, there will only be one day for deliveries. The depot will open 30 minutes earlier than previous years and volunteers will be welcome to take bags to deliver until the last bag leaves the depot.

“We went down to just one day for deliveries because we have such a large number of people show up to volunteer year over year. That has allowed us to deliver gifts in one day,” Nordlund said.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Oil Kings teddy bear toss in support of Santas Anonymous

A second round of volunteers used to attempt to deliver any bags that couldn’t be delivered on Saturday, on Sunday, but most of those were coming back as well. Instead, volunteers will be instructed this year to leave either the bag of toys with an adult at the house or if no one is home, information on how to get the toys is left.

What remains the same is that there is no pre-registration required to volunteer to deliver toys. Drivers only need to show up with their licence and proof of insurance. Elves of all ages are welcome to volunteer to deliver on delivery day.

READ MORE: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous auction raises $27,450 for Edmonton toy drive

“Every year I stand in line waiting to deliver toys and I am amazed at the number of people around me,” 630 CHED program director Syd Smith said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s snowing, raining, -30 or above zero, that line will always fill the parking lot and everyone is in a great mood.”

This year, Santas expects to deliver gifts to 21,551 children.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Santas Anonymous630 CHED Santas AnonymousSantas Anonymous Delivery Day630 CHED Santas Anonymouos delivery dayDeliver for Santas AnonymousDelivery day for Santas AnonymouSantas delivery day
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.