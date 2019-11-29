630 CHED Santas Anonymous auction back for another year; this time with an online auction

Send this page to someone via email

The 630 CHED Santas Anonymous auction is back for its 26th year and this year bidders can head online before the on-air auction to snatch up great items.

For the first time, the week leading up to the on-air auction — this year on Dec. 5 — there is an online auction as well.

“The online component will allow even more people to take part and raise funds to make Christmas special for children in Edmonton,” 630 CHED Santas Anonymous marketing and communications manager Janine Foote said.

Over 60 items are available to be bid on through the new online auction.

“We have beautiful hand-made items by local artisans, gift certificates for local business like Greta Bar and Snow Valley as well as electronics, autographed memorabilia and even a visit from Santa for up to 10 kids,” Foote said.

Funds raised during the auction are crucial for Santas to be able to make sure each of the almost 25,000 kids registered to receive gifts has something under the tree.

“We count on the auction to help fill the gap for hard to buy for age groups, like boys age nine to 12,” Foote said. “It also helps us purchase batteries, books and all the supplies needed to package toys and get them into the hands of children in the community.”

The online auction closes on Dec. 5, the same day the on-air auction launches on 630 CHED.

“We’re so proud to host this auction every year,” 630 CHED program director Syd Smith said. “Year after year we are amazed at the generosity shown by Edmontonians and beyond.”

There are five packages available to be bid on during the on-air auction this year.

The day kicks off on 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam with a food truck party for 50 people from Curbside Catering. That will be available to be bid on during the 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. hour.

From 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. during the Ryan Jespersen Show, listeners will be able to bid on a VIP preview of the Butchery by RGE RD. This package includes cocktails and happy hour for 25 people, followed by a family-style butcher-shop dinner.

630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye will have two packages available for bidding. The first will be available during the 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. hour and is billed as the ultimate dinner party for 10. Guest hosted by celebrity chefs Emily Richards and Julie Van Rosendaal, this unforgettable meal experience will also include signed cookbooks for each guest in attendance.

Then, during the 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. hour, listeners can bid on the VIP experience at the Jasper Beer and Spirits Festival. Each evening of the two-night festival at the Jasper Park Lodge features a different lineup of different craft beers and spirits for tasting.

Finally, the sports-lovers package with Grant Fuhr will be available during Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins. Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., listeners can bid on the package that includes golfing with Grant Fuhr, two lower-bowl tickets to an Oilers game and a Rexall arena seat signed by Fuhr and Paul Coffey.

Volunteers at Santas are busy working to make sure all the packages are ready to go by delivery day on Dec. 14.

The charity is still looking for donations for boys from nine to 12 years old and also for batteries. Each toy that requires batteries is given two extra sets so kids can play with the toy long after the display batteries die.

There are still opportunities for volunteering ahead of delivery day. Anyone interested can visit the Santas website to register.