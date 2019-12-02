Oil Kings unveil Teddy Bear Toss jerseys ahead of game in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Edmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is coming up this weekend. On Monday, the team unveiled the new jersey the players will wear on the ice Saturday night.

Keeping with last year’s realistic teddy bear theme, this year the players appear to be bears wearing a pair of overalls.

“After last season’s successful look and feel of the jersey, our group felt there was an opportunity to build on the bear theme,” said Daniel Troiani, Edmonton Oil Kings’ alternate governor and director of business operations.

#OilKings fans, here are your 2019-20 Teddy Bear Toss jerseys! #beartail Come see them in person this Saturday at 7pm MT. Get your tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/7DJrfv64Be pic.twitter.com/pFn90Z54y7 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal was to re-create the bear in a full uniform to enhance the Teddy Bear Toss experience.

The jersey includes the signature puffy tail on the back and shaggy bear fur printed on the socks.

Goalie Todd Scott’s gear ups the ante as his glove, blocker, helmet and pads are all textured with the bear look.

Teddy bear goalie pads. pic.twitter.com/Uk5mz0HkcW — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 2, 2019

The tail does indeed return. pic.twitter.com/MvskYyhUJ9 — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very excited to share it with our fans this Saturday,” Troiani said.

The event sees thousands of bears fly onto the ice after the Oil Kings score their first goal. The bears are collected and donated to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous so that each package that goes out of Santas depot on delivery day has something cuddly inside.

LISTEN BELOW: Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Wyatt McLeod

View link »

“Everyone has a fond memory of a favorite stuffed animal from their childhood and we know that the teddy bears cuddled and loved this Christmas will be fondly remembered long after the recipient children are adults,” Santas executive director Lana Nordlund said.

READ MORE: Changes coming to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Last year Oil King fans set a record as 14,981 teddy bears rained down on the ice at Rogers Place

Story continues below advertisement

.@EdmOilKings score and here come the teddies!!!!! These are all going to 630 CHED @SantasAnonymous pic.twitter.com/lsRGzvtWFq — 630CHED (@630CHED) December 9, 2018

Those attending the game are asked to bring their bears in a clear plastic bag to keep the stuffed animals clean once they hit the ice. Bears will also be available for purchase for $20 at the game for anyone who forgets to bring one.

LISTEN BELOW: 630 CHED Santas Anonymous executive director Lana Nordlund

View link »

Proceeds from the sale go to support the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday night as the Edmonton Oil Kings host the Calgary Hitmen. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and fans will throw their stuffed animals as soon as the Oil Kings score a goal. Last year, Jalen Luypen scored at 13:28 in the second period.