Customer, security guard stop Winnipeg bank robber

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a string of recent bank robberies after a security guard and customer were able to wrestle a suspect to the ground during a robbery this week.
Police say the armed suspect, who had concealed his identity, walked into the bank in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.
He approached the counter with a knife and robbed both a 34-year-old customer who had been cashing a cheque and the bank.
That’s when police say a customer and security guard sprang to action, taking the man to the ground and holding him until police arrived.
Police say the suspect is also responsible for a robbery at a bank in the 100 block of Lombard Place on Dec. 3, and another at a bank in the 1500 block of Ness Avenue Tuesday.
Lee Patterson, 53, is charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon.
