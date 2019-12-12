Menu

Crime

Customer, security guard stop Winnipeg bank robber

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:38 pm
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with three recent bank robberies.
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with three recent bank robberies. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a string of recent bank robberies after a security guard and customer were able to wrestle a suspect to the ground during a robbery this week.

Police say the armed suspect, who had concealed his identity, walked into the bank in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Former Winnipeg TV anchor sentenced to 18 months in Alberta for bank robberies

He approached the counter with a knife and robbed both a 34-year-old customer who had been cashing a cheque and the bank.

That’s when police say a customer and security guard sprang to action, taking the man to the ground and holding him until police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect is also responsible for a robbery at a bank in the 100 block of Lombard Place on Dec. 3, and another at a bank in the 1500 block of Ness Avenue Tuesday.

Lee Patterson, 53, is charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon.

Watch below: Crime in Winnipeg

