Customer, security guard stop Winnipeg bank robber

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a string of recent bank robberies after a security guard and customer were able to wrestle a suspect to the ground during a robbery this week.

Police say the armed suspect, who had concealed his identity, walked into the bank in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Former Winnipeg TV anchor sentenced to 18 months in Alberta for bank robberies

He approached the counter with a knife and robbed both a 34-year-old customer who had been cashing a cheque and the bank.

That’s when police say a customer and security guard sprang to action, taking the man to the ground and holding him until police arrived.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with robberies at three different banks in Winnipeg. During the last robbery, a customer was assaulted. Media Release: https://t.co/JiLtTPNXJc — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect is also responsible for a robbery at a bank in the 100 block of Lombard Place on Dec. 3, and another at a bank in the 1500 block of Ness Avenue Tuesday.

Lee Patterson, 53, is charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon.

Watch below: Crime in Winnipeg

7:28 Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point