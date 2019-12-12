Kitchener cannabis grower JWC looking to open retail store on Manitou Dr.

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener cannabis grower has announced its intentions to open a retail store within the city next year.

In a statement, JWC says it will open up a retail store at its cultivation facility on Manitou Drive.

“The opportunity for the farm-gate store arose from the recently enacted amendments to provincial legislation governing the cannabis retail market,” the company said in a release.

A company spokesperson told Global News there is no specific timetable to open to the store which is still subject to regulatory approval.

“Due to the early nature of these plans, we don’t have a specific date for opening but we hope that it will be in the first half of the new year,” President & CEO of JWC Nathan Woodworth told Global News via email.

JWC was formerly making marijuana for medicinal purposes but recently announced that it would also be growing for recreational purposes as well.

There several other cannabis shops bound for the region in the days ahead as two were winners in the second round of the province’s pot lottery.

Patricia Gertrude Donnelly’s proposed shop is to be located at 589 Fairway Rd. S.

A numbered company (2208292 Alberta Ltd.) has also proposed to open a shop at 32 King St. S. in Waterloo.