Multiple pot shops now looking to open doors in Waterloo region

The Waterloo region could see as many as three legal pot shops open up in the coming months.

Initially, when the second round of cannabis lottery winners were announced back in August there was only one.

Patricia Gertrude Donnelly’s proposed shop is to be located at 589 Fairway Rd. S.

A numbered company (2208292 Alberta Ltd.) was on the waiting list, having proposed to open a shop at 73 King St. W.

But a slew of original lottery winners were rejected for not meeting Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s qualifications.

That pushed a number of potential owners from the waiting list onto the selected list including the numbered company.

That company’s potential address was changed to 32 King St. S. in Waterloo from its initial intended location in downtown Kitchener. Companies who were on the waiting list were allowed to change addresses, according to AGCO.

There still may be a shop at 73 King St. W. as a company that has moved onto the waiting list called Lost Art Inc. has declared its intention to open a spot in the space.

There is also now a third potential pot spot currently on the selected list as well.

Ralph Llacar, who had initially intended to open for business in Guelph is now listed on the AGCO website as potentially opening in a plaza at 75 Pinebush Rd. in Cambridge.

A spokesperson for AGCO told Global News that all of those on the waitlist are “now undergoing an eligibility and due diligence review.”