Halifax RCMP release more information on fatal Highway 103 crash

Halifax police have released more information about a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 on Wednesday.
The RCMP say the person killed in the crash is a 73-year-old woman from Halifax. They have not released her name.
Two other occupants of the vehicle, both males, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened on Highway 103 near Exit 2 in Lakeside.
Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.
