Crash

Halifax RCMP release more information on fatal Highway 103 crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 12:02 pm
Police say the cause of the crash on Highway 103 remains under investigation.
Police say the cause of the crash on Highway 103 remains under investigation. Reynold Gregor / Global News

Halifax police have released more information about a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 on Wednesday.

The RCMP say the person killed in the crash is a 73-year-old woman from Halifax. They have not released her name.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured after car leaves road on Highway 103

Two other occupants of the vehicle, both males, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 103 near Exit 2 in Lakeside.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

RCMPHalifaxCrashFatal CrashHalifax RCMPHighway 103Fatal Crash Highway 103
