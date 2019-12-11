President’s Choice brand Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese recalled over plastic pieces

A recall has been issued for President’s Choice brand Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese over possible pieces of plastic in the product.
The extent of the recall, which was triggered by parent company Loblaw Companies Limited, is nationwide.
No injuries or illness have been reported yet as a result of the product’s consumption.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it is conducting an investigation which may lead to the recall of other products.
Products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from, according to the agency.
Further information can be found on the CFIA recall website.
Food prices expected to rise in 2020, but by how much?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS