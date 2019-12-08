Menu

Health

Fresh Express brand sunflower salad kit recalled over E. coli

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 8:17 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the recall was triggered by findings during its investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak, adding that they may recall other products.
A recall has been issued for the Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit over E. coli

They said all packages bearing a best before date up to and including Dec. 7, 2019,  and a lot code beginning with “Z” and indicating “Salinas” as a source of Romaine lettuce were affected.

The CFIA said the recall affected kits in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. They said the products were “not likely” to appear in stores, but advised consumers who may have the product at home to throw them out immediately.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick, the CFIA said.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea, with more severe cases leading to seizures or strokes, blood transfusions possible, permanent kidney damage and death.

