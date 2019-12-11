1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and two other people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, near Highway 27, just before 6:45 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman died at the scene. The spokesperson said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition and a third patient was treated for minor injuries.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence and probe the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Investigators and reconstruction officers from @TrafficServices are involved in this investigation. Information From the scene is that this is a Fatal investigation ^bm @TorontoPolice @TPSOperations @TPScott_baptist @OACPOfficial https://t.co/Nt8MKA659e — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) December 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement