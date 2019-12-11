Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 8:07 pm
File photo of a Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance.
File photo of a Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. Global News

A woman is dead and two other people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, near Highway 27, just before 6:45 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman died at the scene. The spokesperson said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition and a third patient was treated for minor injuries.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence and probe the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionEtobicoke trafficQueens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.