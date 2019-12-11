Chief Supt. Brian Edwards named as Surrey RCMP’s new top cop

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP has a new top cop.

The City of Surrey has announced Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards will be taking over the reins as the Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP.

Edwards will replace Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald in the role.

“In his policing career spanning 24 years, Chief Superintendent Edwards has served with both RCMP and municipal police departments,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in a media release.

“His extensive experience in strategic and business planning will be an asset as Surrey transitions from the RCMP to a municipal police department.”

McDonald is moving on to a new role as the RCMP’s criminal operations officer in charge of federal investigative services and organized crime for British Columbia.

The city says Edwards began his carer in Oktoks, Alta. as a volunteer Auxiliary Constable before joining the Calgary police in 1995.

He has worked in the Lower Mainland as an RCMP officer since 2003, with stints in Richmond, the Lower Mainland District and at the provincial level.

The city says Edwards will take over as OIC on Jan. 6, at which point he will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.