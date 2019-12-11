Prince Andrew accuser says ‘evil people’ want her silenced

The woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew multiple times has posted cryptic tweets about her well-being.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who recently sat down with the BBC and asked the British public to support her quest for justice, tweeted on Tuesday that “too many evil people want to see me quieted.”

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP — if something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them.”

I am making it publicy known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted 🦋 https://t.co/8463mPR6YU — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 11, 2019

Giuffre made the worrisome remarks in response to a tweet about British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — the woman she says recruited her to perform sex acts alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was just 15 years old.

On Tuesday, Giuffre tweeted that “ridiculous” laws have allowed Maxwell to remain a free woman, and not be charged for her alleged crimes.

A Twitter user replied to that tweet saying: “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected…”

If you agree that the statue of limitations should be changed please retweet this as much as possible. The only reason #GhislaineMaxwell is still walking around a free woman/Predator is because of this ridiculous law that protects the perp not the victim. 🦋 https://t.co/WZZ9JXKc0W — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 11, 2019

Maxwell once dated Epstein, and has since been accused of playing a key role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein’s alleged child-sex-trafficking ring. She is friends with Prince Andrew, and was connected to many powerful figures including politicians, lawyers and businessmen.

Epstein died by suicide in August while in custody awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, and Maxwell’s whereabouts are not publicly known.

Maxwell has previously denied the allegations made against her.

Giuffre claims she was introduced to Prince Andrew in 2001 through Epstein and Maxwell.

She alleges she danced with the royal at a nightclub in London, and was then forced to have sex with him at Maxwell’s house when she was 17.

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. His sweat was like it was raining, basically everywhere,” Giuffre said in her recent BBC interview.

She also says she had sexual encounters with Prince Andrew in New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In his own interview with the BBC, the 59-year-old royal denied ever having sex with Giuffre, and said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her.

Prince Andrew claimed an alleged encounter with Giuffre in London couldn’t have occurred on the date reported because he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a party at a Pizza Express restaurant in the London suburb of Woking that day.

Andrew also disputed the details of Giuffre’s account, including her statement that he sweated heavily when they danced at the London nightclub.

He said that was factually impossible because he had a medical condition at the time that meant he didn’t sweat. The prince said the condition stemmed from an “overdose of adrenaline” during his time as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War.

— With files from the Associated Press

