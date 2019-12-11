ByWard Market break-and-enter suspect recognized by witnesses, charged: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two recent break-and-enters reported in the ByWard Market, after Ottawa police say witnesses recognized him in the area on Tuesday and called the cops.

The two early morning break-ins, which police say occurred on Oct. 8 and Dec. 10, reportedly happened in shops on Dalhousie Street downtown. In both cases, the man took “several items” before fleeing, according to police.

READ MORE: Police charge Ottawa pharmacy owner with sexual assault in 2018 incident

About six hours after the second reported break-and-enter on Tuesday, witnesses recognized the man as he walked around Murray Street and King Edward Avenue and called police, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the man “without incident,” police said.

An Ottawa police spokesperson declined to provide further details about who the witnesses were but said they “recognized [the suspect] from a previous incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to weekend shooting in Rideauview

Police have charged Michael Evraire, of no fixed address, with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of breaching probation.

Evraire will remain in custody until he appears in court on Wednesday, according to police.

He hasn’t been charged with theft at this time, but police said they are investigating other reported break-and-enters in the same area that “may be linked to Evraire.”

Investigators urge anyone with information that could help their probe to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers over the phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online through crimestoppers.ca.

0:35 New Ottawa police chief takes reins at change-of-command ceremony New Ottawa police chief takes reins at change-of-command ceremony