Crime

Police charge Ottawa pharmacy owner with sexual assault in 2018 incident

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 5:43 pm
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St.
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St. Screenshot / Google Maps

The owner of a south Ottawa pharmacy is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee in September 2018 and investigators “strongly believe” there are more victims in the case, Ottawa police say.

Police said on Monday the alleged sexual assault happened at a pharmacy in the 1300 block of Bank Street —  which runs from the intersection of Riverdale Avenue and Bank Street in Old Ottawa South to the intersection of Lamira and Bank streets in Alta Vista, past the Billings Bridge area.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to weekend shooting in Rideauview

Investigators are mentioning that the accused — a 58-year-old Ottawa man — is a pharmacy owner because the incident “was in relation to his job,” Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident was reported to police in 2018, Gagnon confirmed.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to assault, ‘large fight’ at west-end outdoor mall

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this incident or any others to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers over the phone (1-800-222-8477) or online at crimestoppers.ca.

If you or someone you know has suffered a sexual assault and needs help, click here to go to an Ottawa support website.

Click here for a list of community resources.

