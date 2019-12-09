Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seek witnesses to weekend shooting in Rideauview

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 12:49 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa police are looking for more information about a shooting that happened on Saturday night in Rideauview, south of downtown.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Meadowlands Drive East, just west of Hog’s Back Falls and the Rideau River, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, police said in a statement on Monday.

No one was injured, police said, but officers found evidence “confirming a firearm had been discharged” in the residential area.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating after package left outside mosque

The guns and gangs unit is investigating the shooting and wants to speak with anyone who witnessed any “suspicious activity” in the area around that time on Saturday.

Investigators urge any individuals with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, either over the phone (1-800-222-8477) or online at crimestoppers.ca.

