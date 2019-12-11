Riverview restaurant sustains ‘extensive’ damage due to fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Riverview, N.B., restaurant received extensive damage after a fire on Wednesday.

Riverview Fire and Rescue say crews responded to reports of a structure fire at West Side’s Restaurant and Bar at approximately 2:54 a.m.

READ MORE: Moncton fire crews respond to small blaze at Organigram plant

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was streaming from the building’s roof, officials say.

Officials say the fire started in the attic space near the centre of the building.

Robin True, deputy chief of training for Riverview Fire and Rescue, said 18 firefighters and four fire vehicles responded to the incident.

They were assisted by the Moncton Fire Department, Ambulance NB and NB Power.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Over 30 people displaced following fire in Moncton Over 30 people displaced following fire in Moncton

No injuries were reported, but police say damage to the building’s interior was “extensive,” while the roof also received structural damage.

The restaurant opened in February. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.