Canada

Riverview restaurant sustains ‘extensive’ damage due to fire

By Alexander Quon and Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:13 am
Fire officials say West Side’s Restaurant and Bar in Riverview, N.B., received extensive damage due to a fire on Wednesday morning. .
Fire officials say West Side's Restaurant and Bar in Riverview, N.B., received extensive damage due to a fire on Wednesday morning. . Shelley Steeves

A Riverview, N.B., restaurant received extensive damage after a fire on Wednesday.

Riverview Fire and Rescue say crews responded to reports of a structure fire at West Side’s Restaurant and Bar at approximately 2:54 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was streaming from the building’s roof, officials say.

Officials say the fire started in the attic space near the centre of the building.

Robin True, deputy chief of training for Riverview Fire and Rescue, said 18 firefighters and four fire vehicles responded to the incident.

They were assisted by the Moncton Fire Department, Ambulance NB and NB Power.

No injuries were reported, but police say damage to the building’s interior was “extensive,” while the roof also received structural damage.

The restaurant opened in February. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
