Moncton fire crews respond to small blaze at Organigram plant

Fire crews responded to a small fire at Organigram Inc., in Moncton on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the production centre of the medical and recreational cannabis producer on Edinburgh Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Tim Rossiter said the fire was contained to a single grow room in the facility and it was quickly smothered by crews when they arrived.

Crews are heading in now with fans to clear smoke from the building @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/xSEvpfES55 — Shelley Steeves – Global News (@SSteevesG) December 10, 2019

No injuries were reported, but the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Rossiter said investigators will be working with Organigram to determine the cause of the blaze.

There’s no word on whether any product went up in smoke as a result of the fire.