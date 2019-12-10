Menu

Cannabis

Moncton fire crews respond to small blaze at Organigram plant

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 3:32 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 3:40 pm
Employees stand outside the Organigram plant in Moncton after a small fire prompted an evacuation. .
Employees stand outside the Organigram plant in Moncton after a small fire prompted an evacuation. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

Fire crews responded to a small fire at Organigram Inc., in Moncton on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the production centre of the medical and recreational cannabis producer on Edinburgh Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Tim Rossiter said the fire was contained to a single grow room in the facility and it was quickly smothered by crews when they arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Rossiter said investigators will be working with Organigram to determine the cause of the blaze.

There’s no word on whether any product went up in smoke as a result of the fire.

