Snowfall warning issued for parts of central and northern Alberta

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of northern and central Alberta on Tuesday while an extreme cold warning issued earlier this week remained frozen in place in some areas.

“A band of heavy snow over northwestern Alberta will expand southeastwards this evening,” Environment Canada said on its website. “During the day on Wednesday, snow is expected to taper to flurries from north to south.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather agency added.

Environment Canada said areas under the snowfall warning could expect snowfall totals between 10 and 20 centimetres before the snow subsides.

Extreme cold warning remains in place in northern Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for parts of Wood Buffalo and Lac La Biche County on Monday remained in place on Tuesday night as the cold snap seemed to intensify.

“Wind chills are expected to be between -40 and -50 in parts of northeastern Alberta again tonight,” Environment Canada said. “Overnight temperatures should moderate somewhat by mid-week.”

The weather agency warned of the dangers of frostbite and other health effects from being out in such cold conditions and also warned people to keep their pets indoors until the bitterly cold weather improves.

