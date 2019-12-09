Part of northern Alberta could feel like -40 C with wind chill Monday night: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold warning was in effect for Wood Buffalo and Lac La Biche County in northern Alberta on Monday.

Environment Canada warned that wind chills were expected “to return to near -40 C in parts of northeastern Alberta again tonight.”

“Overnight temperatures should moderate somewhat by mid-week,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.” Tweet This

Environment Canada also warned people in affected areas to watch for cold-related health symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain or weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The weather agency also said when it’s too cold for people to be outside, it’s also too cold for their pets to be outside.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

