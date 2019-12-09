Extreme cold warning continues for northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Northern Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says a prolonged period of very cold wind chills continues on Monday morning.

The agency says wind chill values of -45 to -50 are expected across northern portions of the province.

It is the first major cold wave of the winter and will persist well into the week, officials say.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

