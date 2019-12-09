Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold warning continues for northern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:50 am
Updated December 9, 2019 8:37 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook December 9
WATCH: A cold start to the week — Chris Carr has the details on your Monday morning SkyTracker weather forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Northern Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says a prolonged period of very cold wind chills continues on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatoon paramedics urge caution after spike in slips and falls

The agency says wind chill values of -45 to -50 are expected across northern portions of the province.

It is the first major cold wave of the winter and will persist well into the week, officials say.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Frostbite can set in within five minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions.
Frostbite can set in within five minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions. SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Story continues below advertisement

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there is an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSask WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherWind ChillExtreme Cold Warningenvironment canada extreme cold warningEnvironment Canada Saskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningSaskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningSaskatchewan Wind ChillSaskatchewan weather forecast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.