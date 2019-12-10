City of Lethbridge announces resignation of city manager

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge has announced the resignation of its city manager.

On Tuesday, the city said Bramwell Strain will be stepping down due to personal circumstances effective Jan. 13.

Strain has been city manager since Aug. 15, 2018, after relocating to Lethbridge from Winnipeg.

One of his first tasks was to lead the city through a comprehensive operational review.

“I am leaving for personal reasons. That is it, that is all,” Strain said. Tweet This

“It’s got nothing to do with controversy or pushback. In fact, in this type of job, that happens. That’s part of it.

“I actually think the community’s been very respectful in terms of any pushback from the folks who don’t agree with some of the things we’ve done in the past 16 months. So by no means is that the reason.”

City council said it remains committed to its strategic plan and the operational review process during the transitional period.

“Council has known since Oct. 15, but chose to keep the information confidential to protect the review process that was taking place,” Mayor Chris Spearman said.

“We’ve been planning for the transition. It’s a shock to many at the city today… but certainly we value the contribution that Mr. Strain has made.”

A search firm has been brought in to help in the recruitment of a new city manager.

A four-member committee that includes Spearman and councillors Jeff Coffman, Belinda Crowson and Joe Mauro will lead the search and recruitment process.

“We’re looking for an individual with many of the same skills as Mr. Strain,” Spearman said. Tweet This

“We want someone who is focused on change management. We feel that the city still needs to have that external view.

“You have to recognize that these operational reviews are the first external reviews in about four decades.”

The city said Strain will announce an interim city manager in January prior to his departure.

