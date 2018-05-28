Saskatoon selects from within for quarter-million dollar position of city manager

A national search for a new Saskatoon city manager resulted in the selection committee choosing one of city’s own.

On June 1, Jeff Jorgenson will begin filling the role since Murray Totland retired in December 2017.

READ MORE: Saskatoon city manager Murray Totland retiring

“Infrastructure and growth is still a big part of our future, implementing and changing the way the city does business is going to be a big part of the next three to five years,” Jorgenson said.

Sixty-seven people from across the country applied for the job. Eleven applicants were shortlisted.

“I think (it) really demonstrates what Saskatoon has become and is becoming and the interest that folks from around the country have in our great city,” city coun. Ann Iwanchuck said.

Twenty-four people applied last time the position was open in 2009.

Jorgenson began working with the City of Saskatoon in 1996, and working as general manager from 2008-17.

“I look forward to working with fantastic staff that we have with the city. I put our staff against any city in North America and we absolutely have the best people here in Saskatoon.”

READ MORE: 4% tax hike proposed for Saskatoon property owners in 2019

The contract expires in 2023. Jorgenson will be paid $256,000 in his first year, $261,000 his second, and to $265,000 for the remaining years.

Jorgenson will also receive a $22,500 contribution to his retirement fund each year of his contract, six weeks off annually, and five days off per year to be paid out or taken as time off.

In 2017, as general manager of the city, Jorgenson earned $236,650.

In 2017, 961 city employees earned more than $100,000.