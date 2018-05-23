4% tax hike proposed for Saskatoon property owners in 2019

Saskatoon property owners know their taxes will increase each year and a new city report outlines how much it could go up in 2019.

Administration said a property tax rate increase between four and 4.5 per cent will be needed next year to maintain existing service levels and look at new initiatives.

Total expenditures are forecast at $509.3 million, an increase of $18.6 million from 2018 while revenue is estimated to rise $11.21 million from user fees, external revenue, internal revenue and property taxes.

The city said based on those numbers, an increase of 3.16 per cent is required to maintain existing service levels.

Administration said its proposed increase would raise an addition $1.94 million to $3.1 million that council could use for service improvements and other business plans initiatives.

Some of the initiatives administration outlined that could be implemented include snow and ice service level increases, and a recreation and parks game plan.

The report stated having an idea of the tax rate before the budget is finalized helps with long-term planning.

The final property tax rate won’t be set until November.