Saskatoon city manager Murray Totland retiring

Murray Totland is calling it a career with the City of Saskatoon.

Totland, the current city manager, is retiring at the end of the year after working for the city for nearly 36 years.

“After serving five mayors, 11 city councils, and the people of Saskatoon since the early 1980s, it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter,” Totland said in a release.

Totland said that while managing the fastest growing city in the country for the past decade has been rewarding, his success came from those supporting him.

“I have been fortunate to have had the solid support of both Mayor Atchison and now Mayor Clark,” Totland said.

“Any success I have enjoyed as city manager is largely due to having 3,600 dedicated colleagues here at the City who work tirelessly to deliver the great civic services our citizens and visitors depend upon.”

Mayor Charlie Clark said one of Totland’s attributes was being able to work with city council.

“Mr. Totland has built a strong relationship with every city council I have seen him work with,” Clark said.

“His steady leadership has been instrumental in bringing innovation and new approaches to City Hall to improve how we deliver important civic services. I have seen the dedication Mr. Totland has to the success of the City and I am grateful for his many decades of service.”

Totland was named city manager in 2008 after having served in a number of progressively senior positions since joining the City in 1982.

Some of his accomplishments include the $300 million Circle Drive South project and the new civic operations centre.

A search for a new city manager will commence in the coming weeks.