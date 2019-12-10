Menu

Consumer

Cambridge, Waterloo restaurants among Canada’s best dining spots in new survey

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 5:00 pm
King Street Trio in Waterloo.
King Street Trio in Waterloo. Google Maps

Two restaurants in Waterloo Region have been listed among the best in Canada, according to a new survey from OpenTable.

The website’s users chose King Street Trio in the City of Waterloo and Langdon Hall Dining Room in Cambridge as two of the top 100 in the country.

Overall, 55 of the 100 restaurants were from Ontario with a good portion of those coming from the Greater Toronto area.

OpenTable says it put the list together from more than 500,000 diner reviews of over 3,000 restaurants across Canada.

The company also announced some of the top dining trends of 2019, which include vegan diets.

It says that plant-based diets have risen 136 per cent globally over the past 2 years.

OpenTable says that mentions in reviews of cauliflower crusts and jackfruit have skyrocketed since 2017, as the former has seen a 487-per cent increase while the latter has also jumped 148 per cent.

The company says that users also booked a table at new restaurants 70 per cent of the time.

Those booking a table preferred North American cuisine during the day and Italian at night.

