Kitchener, Cambridge eateries make Open Table’s top-50 kid-friendly restaurants

If you are looking to bring the kidlets out for dinner, four Waterloo region restaurants ranked among the best in the country with regards to accommodating wee ones.

Open Table released its list of 50 Best Restaurants for Kid-Friendly Dining in Canada for 2018 on Tuesday, and three restaurants from Kitchener and another from Cambridge all made the cut.

READ MORE: 4 Waterloo restaurants make top-100 list for outdoor dining in Canada

In Kitchener, Golf’s Steak House & Seafood, Borealis Grille & Bar and Dels Enoteca Pizzeria were all honoured while Cambridge Mill was also listed.

In total, 22 Ontario restaurants from across the province were mentioned including Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro in Guelph and Ancaster Mill in Ancaster.

Open Table said the list was compiled from over 550,000 restaurant reviews collected from verified diners between June 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018.