June 12, 2019 2:25 pm

2 Waterloo restaurants make OpenTable’s list of best outdoor dining in Canada

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The patio at Wildcraft Grill + Long Bar.

Wildcraft Grill + Long Bar / Facebook
A pair of restaurants from Waterloo once again made the cut on a countrywide list of the best restaurants for eating outdoors.

Sole Restaurant and Wildcraft Grill + Long Bar were both featured on OpenTable’s annual 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada.

A year ago, the list also included Proof Kitchen and Lounge as well as The Bauer Kitchen in Waterloo.

The list is generated from OpenTable user reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. The scores are tallied according to diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating, however the company did not provide a list of overall scores or rankings.

In total, there were 50 restaurants in Ontario chosen for the list, up from 41 a year earlier.

Other restaurants from not-too-far-off locales that were listed include Berkeley North in Hamilton, Dolcetto in London, Spencer’s at the Waterfront in Burlington and two Guelph eateries, Earth to Table: Bread Bar and Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro.

