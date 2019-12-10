Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspects who allegedly robbed Ancaster Rogers store

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 3:57 pm
Hamilton-Robbery-Suspects
Hamilton police are looking for three suspects believed to have robbed a Rogers store in Ancaster. . Hamilton Police Service

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly took mobile phones, iPads, tablets, and cash during Ancaster robbery on Monday night.

Investigators believe the trio entered the Rogers Cellular store at 73 Wilson Street West in disguise and tied up an employee in a back room while they stole the electronics and money.

READ MORE: Arrests made in alleged ‘high-end’ auto theft ring in Hamilton: police

All three men – wanted by police – wore black hoodies, were between five foot 10 inches and six feet in height, with two wearing white gloves, and another with a Boston Bruins logo, black track pants and white runners.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police did not reveal whether any weapons were used in the theft.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-8934, or 905 546-2991 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online .

