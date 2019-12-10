Thames Valley District School Board restricts French immersion entry to Grade 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced a change to its French immersion programming that will only allow students to enter the program at Grade 1.

The change was announced in a news release on Monday and will see the TVDSB do away with former entry points in Grade 7 and senior kindergarten.

“These changes were required to address a nationwide shortage of qualified French-language teachers and avoid limiting admission,” a release from TVDSB said.

“We heard from our communities that limiting enrolment was not a favourable strategy to managing the French-language staffing shortage.” Tweet This

The change marks the conclusion of the first phase of an ongoing review into the school board’s French immersion program.

TVDSB said it will consider Phase 1 feedback from school communities during the second phase of its review, which may look into dual-tracking schools, meaning that a particular school could teach French immersion students while also providing instruction for non-French immersion students.

The second phase of the review may also explore including English kindergarten programming in French immersion schools, TVDSB said.