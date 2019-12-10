Menu

Education

Thames Valley District School Board restricts French immersion entry to Grade 1

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2019 8:21 am
The Thames Valley District School Board says it is limiting entry to its French immersion program to Grade 1 only.
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced a change to its French immersion programming that will only allow students to enter the program at Grade 1.

The change was announced in a news release on Monday and will see the TVDSB do away with former entry points in Grade 7 and senior kindergarten.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers’ union ramp up work-to-rule campaign

“These changes were required to address a nationwide shortage of qualified French-language teachers and avoid limiting admission,” a release from TVDSB said.

“We heard from our communities that limiting enrolment was not a favourable strategy to managing the French-language staffing shortage.”

The change marks the conclusion of the first phase of an ongoing review into the school board’s French immersion program.

READ MORE: 1-day walkout would result in closure of all Thames Valley high schools — board

TVDSB said it will consider Phase 1 feedback from school communities during the second phase of its review, which may look into dual-tracking schools, meaning that a particular school could teach French immersion students while also providing instruction for non-French immersion students.

The second phase of the review may also explore including English kindergarten programming in French immersion schools, TVDSB said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

