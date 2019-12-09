RCMP seek tips after guns stolen from central Alberta sporting goods store

Send this page to someone via email

After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in a central Alberta town over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in hopes of triggering tips from the public about who was responsible.

Officers responded to break-in alarms going off at Bashaw Sports at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said just before officers arrived, four male suspects left the scene in two trucks with stolen guns.

“The suspect males used a Chevrolet GMT-400 truck to smash the front door and gain entry to the store,” RCMP said in a news release. “Once inside, they removed guns from locked cases.

“The guns were loaded into a white Chevrolet pickup while the GMT-400 stayed out on the street.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Rifles, handguns, sawed-off shotgun seized from Red Deer home

RCMP said one suspect was wearing a dark jacket with two horizontal red stripes on the chest, a grey hooded sweater under the jacket, blue jeans, work gloves and white and brown shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect was described as wearing a black jacket over a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark ball cap with a lighter-coloured logo, dark jeans, black gloves and black boots.

According to police, a third suspect was wearing a dark jacket with light-coloured stripes down the sides, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, dark gloves and white Adidas sneakers.

A fourth suspect was only described as wearing a dark jacket and a dark toque,

Photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicles can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Police said officers later found the Chevrolet GMT-400 truck suspected of being used in the break-in, in the village of Heisler. Police believe it had previously been stolen.

READ MORE: Alberta municipalities, federal government to pay for extra policing to address rural crime

Anyone with information about the break-in, the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to phone the Bashaw RCMP detachment at 780-372-3793.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Bashaw is located about 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Bashaw, Alta., over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to trigger tips from the public about who was responsible. Supplied by Bashaw RCMP After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Bashaw, Alta., over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to trigger tips from the public about who was responsible. Supplied by Bashaw RCMP After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Bashaw, Alta., over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to trigger tips from the public about who was responsible. Supplied by Bashaw RCMP After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Bashaw, Alta., over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to trigger tips from the public about who was responsible. Supplied by Bashaw RCMP After several guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Bashaw, Alta., over the weekend, RCMP released photos of some of the suspects and a suspect vehicle in an attempt to trigger tips from the public about who was responsible. Supplied by Bashaw RCMP

Watch below: Global News videos about rural crime in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement