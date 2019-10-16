Crime October 16 2019 1:13am 01:50 Alberta Justice Minister visits Leduc on rural crime tour The Justice Minister has been touring Alberta to hear concerns about rural crime. Tuesday, he was in Leduc, and the common theme is that people just don’t feel safe. Sarah Komadina reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037572/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037572/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?