Rifles, handguns, sawed-off shotgun seized from Red Deer home
More than a dozen firearms, many of which police say were stolen, were seized from a Red Deer home last week following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team searched a home in the Clearview Ridge subdivision of the central Alberta city on Sept. 11. The search followed what investigators called a short-term investigation that began just weeks earlier.
ALERT investigators allege the people who live in the home were involved in firearms and drug trafficking.
Drugs and ammunition were found in the home, ALERT said in a media release Thursday. In total, police seized the following:
- 56 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated $5,600
- 12 rifles, including one semi-automatic rifle
- Two handguns
- A sawed-off shotgun
- A prohibited magazine
- More than 9,000 rounds of ammunition
Police said four of the weapons were reported stolen after a break-in in Three Hills, Alta. in August. All of the guns have been sent for forensic analysis and ballistic testing to see if they were used for criminal activity.
Two people have since been arrested. Zane Middlemiss, a 26-year-old man, and Sage Sunderwald, a 21-year-old woman, have been charged with 80 firearm- and drug-related offences, according to ALERT.
