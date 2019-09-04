Shooting outside Red Deer overdose prevention site sends man to hospital

Alberta RCMP say a man was shot and injured outside an overdose prevention site in central Alberta.

RCMP say the shooting happened Tuesday near the site in downtown Red Deer.

Officers wouldn’t say if the victim was a client or worker at the site but that he was targeted.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Last month, a woman working at a supervised drug consumption site in Lethbridge, Alta., was cut and bruised when someone fired paintballs from a moving truck at people outside.

RCMP later made an arrest, charging a 29-year-old man with several offences including assault with a weapon.

An overdose prevention facility differs from a supervised consumption site in that it is more temporary and is “meant to address an immediate need,” according to the City of Red Deer’s website.

An OPS can be set up in a matter of weeks. They do not, however, need to offer access to other health and social support services that supervised consumption sites do.

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site started operating on Oct. 1, 2018.

