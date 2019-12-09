UPDATED: East Kelowna house fire presumed to have started in furnace, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire on the 5600 block of McMulloch Road was reported Monday morning around 11 a.m.

The fire was reportedly called in by the homeowner.

According to authorities, the homeowner was forced to leave his residence when he noticed heavy smoke inside.

The first arriving firefighters found large amounts of smoke coming from the attic, on the second floor.

READ MORE: West Kelowna house fire destroys home

“It was heavy enough that the homeowner was unable to stay in the house and had to exit,” said John Kelly, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department.

Upon entry, firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions and located flames coming from the crawl space and extending to the main floor.

Story continues below advertisement

0:54 Morning house fire at Kelowna fourplex Morning house fire at Kelowna fourplex

“We believe it’s caused from the furnace,” said Kelly. “The homeowner was loading up the furnace with logs.”

Kelly said no injuries were sustained in the blaze, but that the home suffered some structural damage.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with five fire trucks and 20 firefighters.

Officials say the fire is not deemed suspicious.