West Kelowna house fire destroys home

A house on Westside Road in west Kelowna went up in flames Wednesday evening.

Fire Crews were called to the home in Traders Cove around 5:30 in the afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the home.

Westside Road was closed for several hours as crews battled the flames.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue assisted the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department.

The house was completely gutted.

It was the third call to the fourth fire of the day for West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

 

 

