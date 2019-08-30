UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious overnight Kelowna house fire

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP say an arrest has been made in connection to an overnight house fire in Rutland.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, officers responded to the house fire on the 800 block of Galbraith Place at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Friday.

But prior to their arrival, local residents had stopped and restrained a man they believed to be responsible for the fire.

After officers arrived, the man was taken into police custody, with the RCMP noting he will remain in custody until he can appear before the court.

Police say the suspect male has been identified as a 24-year-old Kelowna resident and arson related charges are pending.

Kelowna RCMP say they are conducting and investigation and are working in partnership with the Kelowna Fire Department to gather evidence.

“While there have been other fires reported in this area, it is too early to know if the incidents are linked and the same firebug is responsible,” said RCMP Cpl. Megham Foster.

“Investigators will be looking for linkages between each incident as part of their investigation. The quick actions of public assisted the police in the apprehension of the suspect and fortunately no one was hurt during the process.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An overnight fire that broke out at a carriage house in Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the blaze started around 12 a.m. on Friday, and involved the exterior of a residence along the 800 block of Galbraith Place.

The fire department said the first arriving crews reported visible flames on the outside wall of the two-storey, double-garage carriage house.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze, preventing the fire from moving into the interior.

The fire department said the main residence and the carriage house were unoccupied at the time.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, and is being investigated by police and fire department investigators.

In all, the fire department responded to the incident with four vehicles, including three fire engines, and 14 personnel. Police were also on scene.