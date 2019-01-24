Suspicious fire destroys under-construction house in Kelowna

A fire deemed suspicious destroyed an under-construction house in Kelowna early Thursday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received multiple 911 calls at 5:41 a.m. of a house on fire along the 3600 block of McKinley Beach Drive.

READ MORE: One cat dies, second rescued in Saskatoon house fire

Upon arrival, fire crews reported a large and vacant, single-family house under construction with heavy flames and smoke coming from building. The fire department said crews began a defensive attack, but, due to winds and heavy flames, the home could not be saved.

Fire investigators and police were searching for the fire’s cause on Thursday. Overall, 18 fire personnel attended the blaze.