January 24, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated: January 24, 2019 1:27 pm

Suspicious fire destroys under-construction house in Kelowna

By Online Journalist
Global News
A fire deemed suspicious destroyed an under-construction house in Kelowna early Thursday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received multiple 911 calls at 5:41 a.m. of a house on fire along the 3600 block of McKinley Beach Drive.

Firefighters investigate the ruins of the under-construction house that was destroyed by fire early Thursday.

Another view of the fire-destroyed house.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported a large and vacant, single-family house under construction with heavy flames and smoke coming from building. The fire department said crews began a defensive attack, but, due to winds and heavy flames, the home could not be saved.

Fire investigators and police were searching for the fire’s cause on Thursday. Overall, 18 fire personnel attended the blaze.
