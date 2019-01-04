14 people seek shelter in Winnipeg bus during early morning fire

Fire crews were on scene of an early morning fire in Winnipeg’s north end fire Friday morning.

Flames were seen billowing out of a home on Manitoba Ave. when crews were called just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire had spread to two neighbouring homes on either side.

Two of the three houses were occupied, but all residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived.

One of the homes was under construction, which collapsed due to fire damage.

Crews say the other two homes suffered very significant damage, including collapsed roofs.

Shelter for a total of 14 evacuees was provided on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The city says the fire was declared under control just before 4 a.m.