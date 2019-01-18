Oxford OPP thank Good Samaritan for rescuing woman from house fire

Oxford County OPP is praising the efforts of a passerby who helped to alert a sleeping woman that her house was on fire.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a Huron Street, Zorra Township address shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation revealed a man who had been driving down the roadway noticed the back of a house was fully engulfed. Police say he stopped his vehicle, ran to the home, and was able to alert the 38-year-old woman so that she and her elderly golden retriever could escape unharmed.

“I would like to thank the Good Samaritan that stopped and assisted in helping the owner of the home and her family pet escape without injury,” said Oxford County OPP detachment commander, Inspector Tony Hymers.

“He ultimately saved this women’s life and her family pet while putting his own safety at risk.”

No other information has been released regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of damages.