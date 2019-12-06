Morning house fire claims two pets: Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in Kelowna on Friday morning claimed the lives of two pets, according to emergency crews.

The fire occurred at a fourplex along Valleyview Road, with the Kelowna Fire Department being alerted of the blaze at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Kelly Stephens said there were multiple 911 reports of smoke coming from the rear of the Rutland-area fourplex.

“Arriving crews found thick, black smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building,” said Stephens.

“We initiated handlines right away in order to get the fire contained, so it didn’t extend.”

Stephens said all people have been accounted for, and that everyone was out on arrival, but that one cat and one dog died because of the smoke conditions.

The fire department said it appeared the fire started in a basement unit, but travelled up to affect a top unit.

The fire drew a large police presence. Asked about the RCMP, Stephens said there was concern there may have been a deceased person at the scene, but that wasn’t the case.

The fire’s cause is unknown, but KFD investigators are on scene.

A resident of the fourplex said she was preparing her son’s breakfast when she heard the fire alarm go off.

“I looked out my back window and there was black smoke everywhere,” said Mary Wood, adding she quickly evacuated the premises with her son plus her cat and dog.

The fire department said the fourplex was home to several animals, most of which were housed in rooms that were clear of smoke.

Stephens said they were hoping to have one half of the fourplex cleared for living, but that gas and power have been temporarily shut off, and that tests need to be done to ensure their homes are safe to live in.

