Four people escape Kelowna house fire after ‘popping noises’ alert them to blaze

Four Kelowna residents are displaced from their home in the 500 block of Keithley Road after a fire in spare bedroom Tuesday night.

The fire department said all four were home around 9 p.m. when they heard “popping noises” coming from a spare bedroom.

The on-duty platoon captain said one woman went to check on the source of the noise and found a fire.

All the residents were able to evacuate the building and were not hurt.

Fire officials Wednesday morning are investigating what sparked the blaze, and what in that room was on fire.

However, the fire department said the blaze is not suspicious and they are investigating whether it was an electrical fire.

The fire department said the damage was contained to a bedroom and hallway.

The residents are now staying with a neighbour.