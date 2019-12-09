Menu

Crime

Southern Alberta RCMP uncover suspected car thief hiding in a haystack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 5:29 pm
Police found a suspect hiding under hay in an Alberta barn.
Police found a suspect hiding under hay in an Alberta barn. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

BOWDEN, Alta. — It was way easier than finding a needle in a haystack when RCMP went searching for a suspected car thief in southern Alberta last week.

Mounties say they had received a report Friday that a Jeep stolen from the Olds area had been sighted in a ditch along a rural highway near Bowden, about 20 kilometres away.

Officers from the Olds and Innisfail detachments, as well as two sheriffs, went to check it out and found footprints in snow leading away from the Jeep.

After searching for about an hour on foot, police found a suspect hiding under hay in a barn.

A 20-year-old male from Calgary is charged with possession of stolen property.

He was released from custody and is to appear in Didsbury provincial court in February.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
