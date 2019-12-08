Alberta RCMP need help finding wanted man after shooting on Blood Tribe First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are searching for a man after a shooting on the Blood Tribe First Nation reserve on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a call from Blood Tribe EMS that a 41-year-old man was allegedly shot after 2:25 a.m.

He was taken via air ambulance to a Calgary hospital with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a Sunday news release.

Officers said the suspect left the area.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Kyle Lewis Crow Chief, 29, who faces an attempted murder charge. RCMP said he is six-feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair past his shoulders.

Crow Chief was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen windbreaker, dark jeans and a hat, and driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Alberta licence plate BVD9815. Police believe he has a gun.

Police ask that you do not confront Crow Chief if you see him. Instead, contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Blood Tribe Police Service and Lethbridge Forensic Identification Section are working together on the investigation.