Hamilton police identify shooting victim found lying on mountain road

Hamilton police have revealed the identity of the city’s 13th homicide victim who was found on a mountain road Dec. 6.

Detectives say an autopsy has confirmed that Jeffrey Johnson died of a gunshot wound after he was found on West 4th Street near Richwill Road early Friday morning.

The 39-year-old, who worked at a stamped concrete business, was not known to police and had no criminal background, according to investigators.

Police did not say how many times he was shot but believe the shooting was “deliberate.”

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said the victim’s wife was the one who found him lying next to a black car around 6:39 a.m. on Friday morning.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“It looks as though he was leaving to go to work this morning and this is in front of his residence,” Bereziuk said.

Detectives still have not released any suspect information. Bereziuk said it appears the incident was targeted.

Bereziuk added that the victim’s children were at home when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Lisa Polewski and Gabby Rodrigues