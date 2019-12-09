2 men charged in Niagara Falls drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in Niagara Falls lead to a drug bust.

Niagara Regional Police say an officer pulled over a suspicious vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Garner Road near Thorold Stone Road.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while suspended and a search of the white Hyundai Elantra turned up some illegal drugs.

Police seized about 130 grams of suspected cocaine, 34 grams of cannabis, and three grams of purple-coloured suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $14,000.

About $2,500 worth of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

Robert Rouse, 42, from St. Catharines is facing a number of drug-related charges, as is a passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Ernesto Marzo, from Toronto and Niagara.

