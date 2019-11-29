Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest 5 men in drugs and weapons bust

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 29, 2019 3:45 pm
Hamilton police have seized numerous items after the arrest of 5 men in the city.
Hamilton police have seized numerous items after the arrest of 5 men in the city. Hamilton police

Five men are facing a long list of charges after being arrested during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton.

Police say a Mazda 3 sedan that was believed to be involved in criminal activity was pulled over in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found a Ruger handgun, illicit drugs — such as fentanyl, heroin and cocaine — as well as cash and other drug trafficking evidence in the vehicle.

The five men, including a 22-year-old from Hamilton and a 28-year-old from Burlington, were arrested and have been charged with numerous firearm and drug trafficking-related offences.

The three other accused of no fixed address range in age from 18 to 32.

Officers also seized an Asp, five cellphones, about $3,800 in cash, and ammunition.

FentanylHamilton PoliceCocaineHeroinHamilton drug bustHamilton Arrest5 men arrested in Hamilton
