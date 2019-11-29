Hamilton police arrest 5 men in drugs and weapons bust

Send this page to someone via email

Five men are facing a long list of charges after being arrested during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton.

Police say a Mazda 3 sedan that was believed to be involved in criminal activity was pulled over in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found a Ruger handgun, illicit drugs — such as fentanyl, heroin and cocaine — as well as cash and other drug trafficking evidence in the vehicle.

The five men, including a 22-year-old from Hamilton and a 28-year-old from Burlington, were arrested and have been charged with numerous firearm and drug trafficking-related offences.

Five males are scheduled to appear in court today after HPS officers conducted a traffic stop in the east end last night. Illicit drugs, cash and a loaded handgun were recovered. All males facing drug trafficking and firearm-related charges. #HamOnt https://t.co/1Kzt9peAz6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The three other accused of no fixed address range in age from 18 to 32.

Officers also seized an Asp, five cellphones, about $3,800 in cash, and ammunition.