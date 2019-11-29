Police looking for man connected to death at Niagara Falls hotel

Niagara police are looking for a man believed to be connected to the death of another man at a hotel in Niagara Falls on the weekend.
Investigators say officers were called out to Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a man in distress.
Upon arrival, officers found a 49 -year-old male with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead on Sunday.
Detectives are looking to identify a man they say “had contact with the deceased” on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. at Chip n’ Charlies on Lundy’s Lane.
The man is about six-foot-three-inches, heavy build, bald, wearing a neon green/orange construction jacket, dark green winter coat, orange toque, and brown satchel.
Anyone who may have seen the man, or may know him are asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip anonymously online.
