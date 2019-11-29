Menu

Crime

Police looking for man connected to death at Niagara Falls hotel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 2:40 pm
Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a suspect connected to a death in a hotel on Lundy's Lane.
Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police are looking for a man believed to be connected to the death of another man at a hotel in Niagara Falls on the weekend.

Investigators say officers were called out to Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a man in distress.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49 -year-old male with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead on Sunday.

Detectives are looking to identify a man they say “had contact with the deceased” on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. at Chip n’ Charlies on Lundy’s Lane.

The man is about six-foot-three-inches, heavy build, bald, wearing a neon green/orange construction jacket, dark green winter coat, orange toque, and brown satchel.

Images of a man Niagara police are looking for in connection to a death at a Niagara Falls hotel.
Niagara Regional Police

Anyone who may have seen the man, or may know him are asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip anonymously online.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsLundy's LaneGarner roadchip n' charliesman dead at lundy's lanemind dead at chip n' charlies
