Police looking for man connected to death at Niagara Falls hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Niagara police are looking for a man believed to be connected to the death of another man at a hotel in Niagara Falls on the weekend.

Investigators say officers were called out to Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a man in distress.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49 -year-old male with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead on Sunday.

Detectives are looking to identify a man they say “had contact with the deceased” on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. at Chip n’ Charlies on Lundy’s Lane.

The man is about six-foot-three-inches, heavy build, bald, wearing a neon green/orange construction jacket, dark green winter coat, orange toque, and brown satchel.

Story continues below advertisement

Images of a man Niagara police are looking for in connection to a death at a Niagara Falls hotel. Niagara Regional Police

Anyone who may have seen the man, or may know him are asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip anonymously online.

0:28 Pedestrians flee near Borough Market after reports of shooting, stabbing incident Pedestrians flee near Borough Market after reports of shooting, stabbing incident